A 30-day public comment period on the draft summaries of the Rocky Habitat Working Group initial rocky habitat site proposal recommendations is now open. The Oregon Coastal Management Program invites members of the public to submit comments between March 15 - April 15, 2021. Written comments may be submitted to TSP.Comments@state.or.us. Feedback received will be reviewed and considered by the Working Group ahead of any final recommendations made to the Ocean Policy Advisory Council (OPAC).
Rocky habitat proposals submitted during the 2020 Initial Proposal Period are available at https://www.oregonocean.info/index.php/tsp-rocky-shores-amendment. You may also view and interact with the proposed designations and site reports on the Rocky Habitat Web Mapping Tool. Submitted proposals are undergoing the review and evaluation process through winter and spring, 2021.
On the North Coast, site proposals for Marine Conservation Areas were submitted by the North Coast Rocky Habitat Coalition for Ecola Point and Chapman. Both areas are sensitive biodiverse natural areas that are seeing increasing visitation and human impacts, including disturbance of nesting birds. The site proposals include an education and stewardship program, closing the areas to intertidal invertebrate harvest, requiring dogs to be on leash, and other provisions to reduce adverse environmental impacts. The proposals are available for download at https://www.oregonocean.info/index.php/tsp-rocky-shores-amendment.
