The Oregon Department of State Lands (DSL) announced Aug. 13 that they have notified Edge Cable Holdings, a subcontractor for Facebook, of actions required to comply with the terms of their communications cable easement agreement. DSL had been notified of abandoned drilling equipment during the undersea fiber optic cable project near Tierra Del Mar.
Project representatives had informed DSL of the snapped drill pipe on April 28. Approximately 1,100 feet of drill pipe, a drill tip, two tools for drill steering and tracking, and approximately 6,500 gallons of drilling fluid were left in the ocean.
Edge Cable had not notified DSL of the abandoned equipment until June 17.
Edge Cable, within 30 days from Aug. 13, must reach an agreement with the state regarding damages to be paid; propose amendments to the easement agreement to address any current risks and liabilities that may arise from the abandoned equipment; and ensure the removal-fill permit for the project in compliance with local, state and federal laws.
DSL said within 180 days from Aug. 13, Edge Cable must either remove the abandoned equipment, in consultation with DSL and without damaging the environment in and around the easement area, or apply for and obtain an encroachment easement from the state.
“Under the terms of the existing agreement, Edge Cable must be provided with the opportunity to come into compliance,” DSL said. “Should Edge Cable fail to comply with the terms of the easement agreement, the state may seek remedies as allowed under the agreement. These remedies include terminating the easement agreement.”
DSL staff had evaluated whether the abandoned equipment presented immediate safety or health risks to people and the environment. As part of this initial assessment, they gathered information about the location of the equipment, the equipment itself, the general geologic setting and industry standards and practices for drill pipe breakages.
DSL has requested that Edge Cable provide an analysis of potential health, safety and environmental impacts due to the presence of the equipment, as well as a geotechnical survey. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is also requiring Edge Cable to provide an independent hazard analysis, evaluating potential impacts to the economic, scenic and recreational values of the ocean shore.
The decision in the appeal of ORCA v. Tillamook County from the Land Use Board of Appeals has been delayed again to Aug. 21.
