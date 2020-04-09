The State Land Board will meet by teleconference at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 14. Agenda items include: sale of the subsurface mineral and geothermal rights for 34 acres in Tillamook County to the North Coast Land Conservancy (the surface property is currently being purchased by the conservancy); and easements for a bridge crossing over the John Day River in Clatsop County and for fiber optic cables and conduits in the territorial sea in Lincoln County.
The full meeting agenda and materials are available at https://bit.ly/34k9v3Q
Teleconference audio will be livestreamed to the Department of State Lands YouTube channel and public testimony will be accepted by email to support the public’s ability to attend and comment while staying home to slow the spread of coronavirus. Testimony is accepted regarding consent and action agenda items and may be submitted before or during the meeting to landboard.testimony@state.or.us.
If you need assistance to participate in the meeting due to a disability, please notify Arin Smith at 503-986-5224 or arin.n.smith@state.or.us at least two working days prior to the meeting.
About the State Land Board and the Department of State Lands: The State Land Board consists of Governor Kate Brown, Secretary of State Bev Clarno and State Treasurer Tobias Read. Established by the Oregon Constitution in 1859, the Land Board oversees the state’s Common School Fund. The Department of State Lands is the administrative arm of the Land Board, managing the lands and resources that help fund Oregon’s public schools and protecting the state’s waterways and wetlands for the many benefits they provide.
