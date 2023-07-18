Oregon Department of Forestry’s State Forests Division Chief Mike Wilson recently spoke with the Herald about the agency’s progress on a new habitat conservation plan and forestry management plan.
Wilson confirmed that a final draft of the habitat conservation plan (HCP) will be delayed until at least November and clarified why the proposed plan would be more restrictive than that for private forestlands.
“There’s a big push to really bring the best numbers possible to the board and I respect the fact that the numbers have changed over the process,” Wilson said. “(Models are) difficult, they’re fraught with a lot of uncertainty and everything so we really want to try to dial that in as best as possible.” Wilson said that staffing constraints at the department had combined with the difficulties of creating advanced models for managing the forest to delay the plan’s final draft.
Wilson also confirmed that around 307 million board feet (MMBF) of timber sold in past years, worth around $140 million, is standing across state forests. Timber contracts give purchasers a three-year window in which to harvest the timber and Wilson said that the amount that was still standing was “unusual.”
Much of that timber was sold in fiscal year 2021 and must be harvested this year, Wilson said. He said that a declining forest operator pool in the last several years may have been contributing to the slower than normal harvests, also citing market conditions as a potential factor.
Wilson said that timber companies set their own harvest schedules and that delaying harvest operations, while technically possible, was exceedingly rare and would require his direct approval. Wilson also noted that the delayed harvest schedule would lead to slightly higher revenues from trees that have grown since their sale, as payment only comes following harvest.
Regarding new timber sales in the fiscal year that began July 1, Wilson said that the soon-to-be-finalized annual operating plan (AOP) included sale levels of around 180 MMBF. That total is at the higher end of the 165-182.5 MMBF projection in the transitional implementation plan (IP) that went into effect on July 1. That IP will cover fiscal years 2024 and 2025, with an option to extend for 2026, and will be replaced by a regular, 10-year implementation plan governed by the new forest management plan (FMP) and HCP.
“We do want to try and cushion that blow as much as possible because certainly our intent is not to create with the HCP and with the FMP, nobody’s intent is to create an economic problem,” Wilson said.
When asked about comments by Tillamook County Commissioner and Forest Trust Lands Advisory Council Chair David Yamamoto that the state forests’ HCP was going to be more restrictive than that recently developed for private forestlands in the state, Wilson pushed back.
Wilson said that the HCP for private lands only covered aquatic and amphibious species, whereas that for the state forestlands would also cover terrestrial species, making them two “very different” plans. Wilson allowed that the state forestlands HCP was a “bit more” restrictive in its aquatic and riparian strategies than that for the private forestlands, but “not a lot.”
However, Wilson defended that decision as well as the decision to include terrestrial species in the plan, saying that more species would likely continue to be listed and preparing a more stringent plan made sense. He pointed to the cases of the Coastal Martin, which has been listed during the development of the HCP, and the Red Tree Vole, for which a listing decision is expected in January, both of which were included in the new HCP, as examples of that trend.
“This (regulatory) landscape does continue to evolve and become more onerous over time,” Wilson said. “There’s a reason we’re covering more species, because we want to be able to last into the future.”
If protections for terrestrial species were not included in the HCP, the department would still have to avoid take of listed species and would also continue to face the risk of litigation for not having a plan to mitigate that take, Wilson said.
Finally, Wilson said that he wanted to encourage members of the public and stakeholders to become more involved in the development of the next implementation plan, which will begin in the summer of 2024.
“That process, the real meat in the middle there has not gotten a lot of attention and that’s one of the things that we want to change, to get people involved there,” Wilson said.
While debates over larger policy choices included in FMPs and more specific projects in annual operating plans tend to garner more public attention, Wilson said that IPs are where “the rubber meets the road.” He said that he believed more agreement could be reached about the 10-year IPs as well and that it was an easier to grasp timeframe than those of the longer HCP and FMP.
“There’s a lot of people with a lot of good insights, it is a broad group, and so we really hope to leverage that more in the implementation plan process going forward,” Wilson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.