Laura Gabel, coastal field geologist with the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (DOGAMI), will discuss the organization’s new Beat the Wave study, recently completed for the Nehalem Bay Region, at 1 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the Pine Grove Community House in Manzanita.
A large-scale Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake striking off the coast of Oregon, is expected to generate a disastrous tsunami. Coastal residents and visitors might only have 10-20 minutes to reach safety, and the only way to get there would be on foot.
Beat the Wave investigated evacuation challenges due to road disruption, bridge collapse, landslides and liquefaction in the Nehalem Bay area. It also mapped out the most efficient escape routes for people to use, the speed they will need to walk or run, plus whether safe evacuation is even feasible.
Gabel will be accompanied by Dr. Jonathan Allan, PhD, coastal geomorphologist for DOGAMI. Allan announced the upcoming study last year during a presentation at the Pine Grove.
The Mar. 6 event is being hosted by the Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay. Website evcnb.org.
