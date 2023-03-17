Visitors look for whales during Winter Whale Watch Week 2022

Visitors look for whales during Winter Whale Watch Week 2022.

 Oregon Parks and Recreation Department

Oregon State Parks will host Spring Whale Watch Week in person along the Oregon Coast Tuesday, March 28 through Sunday, April 2.

Every year thousands of gray whales pass through Oregon’s waters in the spring on their journey home from the calving lagoons in Mexico, and Oregon Parks and Recreation Department invites visitors to the coast to see them. 

Whale Tail

Whale Watch Week volunteers at the Whale Watching Center in Depoe Bay

Whale Watch Week volunteers at the Whale Watching Center in Depoe Bay Dec. 28, 2022.
