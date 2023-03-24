Tillamook County Special Districts candidates completed filing for the May 16 election by the deadline on March 16.
Many of the races are uncontested, however several will see voters faced with a choice between candidates.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Instant unlimited access to all of our content on tillamookheadlightherald.com.
The Headlight Herald E-Edition Newsletter emailed to you each week, the night before the paper hits the street!
This subscription is for NEW or RENEWING online subscribers.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Month-to-Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Yearly
|$60.00
|for 365 days
Read all the news online FREE, for 30 days at no charge. After the trial period we’ll bill your credit card just $8 per month.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
The Headlight Herald delivered to your mailbox each week. This subscription is for NEW or RENEWING subscribers.
Includes full access to all of our online content, and our E-Edition Newsletter emailed to you each week, the night before the paper hits the street!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Month-to-Month - In County
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Month to Month - Out of County
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Tillamook County Residents
|$70.00
|for 365 days
|Out of County Residents
|$90.00
|for 365 days
This subscription will allow current subscribers of The Tillamook Headlight Herald to access all of our online Subscriber-Only content, including the E Editions area.
NOTE: To claim your access to the site, you will need to enter the Last Name and First Name that is tied to your subscription in this format: SMITH, JOHN
If you need help with exactly how your specific name needs be entered, please call us at 1-(503) 842-7535 or email admin@countrymedia.net.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Enjoy your FREE content and please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Tillamook County Special Districts candidates completed filing for the May 16 election by the deadline on March 16.
Many of the races are uncontested, however several will see voters faced with a choice between candidates.
Four positions are up on the Tillamook School District’s Board of Directors, with Danell Boggs challenging Matt Petty for position one, Heidi Rieger taking on the recently appointed Justin Aufdermauer for position two, Valareee Bentham running against Kris Lachenmeier for position four and Samantha Spratt facing off with Kurt Mizee for position five.
In the Neah-Kah-Nie School District, Landon Myers and Marisa Bayouth-Real are contesting the director’s position for zone two, Michele Aeder and Katie Wilkinson are running against each other to represent zone six and four candidates, Joseph Carr, Tim Borman, Christopher Kruebbe and Heidi Luquette, are all hoping to represent zone seven. Sandy Tyrer is running unopposed in zone five.
Nestucca’s school district has four director’s positions up for grabs, with Phil Hurliman, Joseph Boyd and Norman Loveland running for position one, Sherry Hartford and Wally Nelson running for position two, Greg Woods and Diane Boisa running for position three and Russ Sanders and Zachary best contesting position four.
The Tillamook County Transportation District has Jim Heffernan facing off against Teah Laviolette for position one, Thomas Fiorelli taking on Mary Leverettee for position four and Marni Johnston and Johnathan Bean running unopposed for positions two and six, respectively.
Tillamook Bay Community College’s Board of Directors has three contested races, Jonathan Whittles, Mary Jones and Dwaine McClintock are all vying for position one, Betsy McMahon and Teah Laviolette are facing off for position five and Loten Hooley is challenging Mary Faith Bell for position seven. Andrea Goss is running unopposed for position two and Shannon Hoff for position four.
Position one on the Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District’s Board of Directors is being contested in the election by Shelley Dickinson and Dwine McClintock. Dorothy Gann and Verne Mobley are running unopposed for positions two and four.
Teah Laviolette is running against Mary Gallagher for position one of the North County Recreation District’s board of directors, while Constance Shimek and Erin Laskey-Wilson are contesting position two. Michael Howes is running unopposed for position three.
Teah Laviolette is also running against Marc Johnson for position one on Nehalem Bay Health District’s board of directors while Jacki Hinton and Anupam Narayan are running unopposed for the board.
The rest of the May races are uncontested and the names of candidates can be found on the Tillamook County Clerk’s website.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.