The Special Election is Tuesday, May 18. The last day to register to vote is Tuesday, April 27.
Ballots will be mailed to all local, active registered voters April 28 – May 4. Oregon is Vote-By-Mail. Ballots cannot be forwarded.
Ballots are due in the county clerk’s office or in an Official Ballot Drop Box by 8 p.m. May 18. Postmarks do not count.
If you wait until the last week before the election to vote, use an Official Ballot Drop Box.
Candidates on ballot
Tillamook County Emergency Communications District 911
Director, position 1: John Eckhardt
Director, position 3: Matt Kelly, Christopher Kruebbe
Director, position 5: Paula L. Tucker
Tillamook County Transportation District
Director, position 1: Judy Riggs
Director, position 3: Jackie Edwards, Linda Adler
Director, position 5: Mary B. Johnson, Chris Kell
Director, position 7: Gary Hanenkrat
Neah-Kah-Nie School District
Director, Zone 1: Renae Scalabrin
Director, Zone 3: Kari Fleisher
Director, Zone 4: Mike Wantland, Damian Laviolette
Nestucca School District
Director, position 1: Annis A. Leslie
Director, position 2: Evan Carver
Director, position 3: Diana A. Boisa
Director, position 5: Shane Stuart, Mary Groves
Tillamook School District
Director, position 1: Andrea Goss, Matthew Petty
Director, position 2: Becky Hogan-Heimerl, LaDonna Coon
Director, position 3: Jesse Werner, Eva S. Manderson
Director, position 5: Nick Troxel, Mike Gardner
Port of Garibaldi
Commissioner, position 1: Bob Browning
Commissioner, position 2: Joe Watkins, John Luquette, Jaime Perez
Commissioner, position 4: Cindy Oswald, Val Folkema
Port of Nehalem
Commissioner, position 1: Steve Huber
Commissioner, position 4: Joe Velkinburg, Damian Laviolette
Port of Tillamook
Commissioner, position 3: Kevin Stoecker, Christian Sween
Commissioner, position 4: Bill Baertlein, James Potts
Commissioner, position 5: Sierra Lauder
North County Recreation District
Director, position 4: John Coopersmith, Frank Knight III
Director, position 5: Jack Bloom, Constance Shimek
Tillamook Bay Community College, local fire departments, Nehalem Bay Wastewater Agency, local sanitary districts and local water districts are also having elections but candidates are running unopposed.
