Election
Photo: Metro Creative

The Special Election is Tuesday, May 18. The last day to register to vote is Tuesday, April 27.

Ballots will be mailed to all local, active registered voters April 28 – May 4. Oregon is Vote-By-Mail. Ballots cannot be forwarded.

Ballots are due in the county clerk’s office or in an Official Ballot Drop Box by 8 p.m. May 18. Postmarks do not count.

If you wait until the last week before the election to vote, use an Official Ballot Drop Box.

Candidates on ballot

Tillamook County Emergency Communications District 911

Director, position 1: John Eckhardt

Director, position 3: Matt Kelly, Christopher Kruebbe

Director, position 5: Paula L. Tucker

Tillamook County Transportation District

Director, position 1: Judy Riggs

Director, position 3: Jackie Edwards, Linda Adler

Director, position 5: Mary B. Johnson, Chris Kell

Director, position 7: Gary Hanenkrat

Neah-Kah-Nie School District

Director, Zone 1: Renae Scalabrin

Director, Zone 3: Kari Fleisher

Director, Zone 4: Mike Wantland, Damian Laviolette

Nestucca School District

Director, position 1: Annis A. Leslie

Director, position 2: Evan Carver

Director, position 3: Diana A. Boisa

Director, position 5: Shane Stuart, Mary Groves

Tillamook School District

Director, position 1: Andrea Goss, Matthew Petty

Director, position 2: Becky Hogan-Heimerl, LaDonna Coon

Director, position 3: Jesse Werner, Eva S. Manderson

Director, position 5: Nick Troxel, Mike Gardner

Port of Garibaldi

Commissioner, position 1: Bob Browning

Commissioner, position 2: Joe Watkins, John Luquette, Jaime Perez

Commissioner, position 4: Cindy Oswald, Val Folkema

Port of Nehalem

Commissioner, position 1: Steve Huber

Commissioner, position 4: Joe Velkinburg, Damian Laviolette

Port of Tillamook

Commissioner, position 3: Kevin Stoecker, Christian Sween

Commissioner, position 4: Bill Baertlein, James Potts

Commissioner, position 5: Sierra Lauder

North County Recreation District

Director, position 4: John Coopersmith, Frank Knight III

Director, position 5: Jack Bloom, Constance Shimek

Tillamook Bay Community College, local fire departments, Nehalem Bay Wastewater Agency, local sanitary districts and local water districts are also having elections but candidates are running unopposed.

