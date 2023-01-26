Idle Crab Pots

These crab pots assembled at an Oregon Coast port are standing ready to be placed on ships for the 2023 commercial season.

 Jeremy C. Ruark / The News Guard

Commercial Dungeness crab fishing opens Feb. 4 on the remaining southern portion of Oregon’s coastline from Cape Arago (just south of Charleston) to the California border.  

The earliest a crab season may start is Dec. 1 pending meat fill and biotoxin results. This year, the season opener was delayed due to crab in some areas with low meat fill or high domoic acid levels in crab viscera (guts). It opened Jan. 15 from Cape Falcon to Cape Arago and opens Feb. 1 from Cape Falcon to the Washington border.

