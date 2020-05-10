Adults in Custody (AIC) at South Fork Forest Camp are doing their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by sewing masks for wildland firefighters. With fire-prone conditions setting in across much of the state, South Fork is already distributing masks and anticipates making about 500 per week.
Usually this time of year, AICs are out helping with recreational projects, putting out fires in the area and performing other important work in the forest. To protect them and South Fork staff against COVID-19, AIC crews are not allowed to leave the facility. This is one way that AICs can still contribute to Oregon’s complete and coordinated fire protection system.
South Fork Forest Camp is a minimum-security correctional institution co-operated by the Oregon Department of Corrections and Oregon Department of Forestry on Highway 6, east of Tillamook.
