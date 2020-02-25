Four Tillamook area nonprofits host the 6th Annual South County Pie Night from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Kiawanda Community Center. For $10 ($5 for children under 12), the funds raised at this annual event support programs that address food insecurity in Tillamook County and work to keep local food systems and agriculture vibrant and healthy.
Hosted by Food Roots, Pacific City Farmers Market, the Neskowin Farmers Market, and the South County Food Pantry, event guests will first enjoy a live pie auction featuring dozens of generously donated local pies before the all-you-can-eat pie and ice cream extravaganza begins.
Learn more and purchase advance tickets at: www.foodrootsnw.org/pie. Tickets are also available at Food Roots FarmTable Storefront at 113 Main Ave. in Tillamook, at Rowboat Gallery in Pacific City, or at the door.
Come early (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) for pie viewing, a glass of wine or beer, and a good seat. There is nothing better to get you through a winter evening than bidding on a delicious, locally-made pie and then quenching your taste buds by eating as much pie and ice cream as you can, all while supporting these great community organizations.
Event sponsors include: Albert and Debra Knopf, Susan Amort, Bros & Hoes Landscaping, Coyote Gardens, Headlands Coastal Lodge & Spa, Meridian Restaurant, Nestucca Valley Recycling & Garbage Service, Pelican Brewing Company, Oregon Coast Bank - Pacific City, Shorepine Properties, Silas Wines, Sportsman's Pub-N-Grub, T&L Septic Service, Trillium Natural Foods, Twist Wine Company, Pacific City-Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce, and Bayshore Dental Images.
If you are interested in volunteering at the event, baking a pie for the feast, or sponsoring South County Pie Night, please contact Lainie Koch at IDA@foodrootsnw.org or 503-815-2800 for more information.
