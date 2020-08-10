The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announce the opening of the south coast beaches for recreational razor clamming. Recent razor clam samples indicate the marine biotoxin domoic acid has dropped below the closure limit.
Razor clamming is now open from Tillamook Head (south of Seaside) to the California border.
Razor clam harvesting remains closed on the Clatsop Beaches, between the Columbia River and Tillamook Head, for the ODFW annual razor clam conservation closure. This conservation closure is in effect from July 15 through Sept. 30 of each year to protect newly set young clams. This closure is not because of biotoxins.
The earliest razor clamming on the Clatsop Beaches could open is Oct. 1. The conservation closure is for the Clatsop Beaches only. It does not include beaches south of Tillamook Head.
Recreational mussel, bay clam and crab harvesting is open along the entire Oregon Coast. Coastal scallops are not affected by biotoxin closures when only the adductor muscle is eaten. The consumption of whole recreational scallops is not recommended. Commercial shellfish products remain safe for consumers.
Paralytic shellfish toxin and domoic acid are produced by algae and originate in the ocean. ODA will continue to test for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the limit.
