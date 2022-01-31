Plans have been filed and approved at Tillamook City Hall to turn the vacant 1-acre lot, located at 400 Ocean Place Tillamook, OR 97141, into a quality housing solution for Tillamook residents. The 11-million-dollar project, called Nestucca Ocean Apartments, will consist of 2, three-story buildings and 1, single story building that will host a total of 46 living units and a community space.
A mix of 10 one-bedroom and 36 two-bedroom dwellings, the complex will be 33,190 square feet in total. The apartment parking lot will provide 36 resident spaces. Locals can expect to see the project to start approximately late May 2022 and be completed in the Fall of 2023.
Notably, there were a number of disgruntled neighbors not thrilled about the new development. Their concerns mainly stemmed from the added street traffic and parking issues that it will bring. A number of people living near the to-be apartments feel a smaller apartment building would have been a better choice for the neighborhood.
“I am not against a new apartment, we do need housing, but it should not come at the detriment of a neighborhood.” said Pat Kehr, a downtown Tillamook local.
According to the transportation and parking study completed by Lancaster Mobley Transportation Consultants. Findings showed that the proposed development is expected to generate an increase of 18 morning peak hour trips, 22 evening peak hour trips, and of 272 average weekday trips. No significant trends or crash patterns were identified at any of the study intersections. In effect, the current situation will be able to safely handle traffic produced by the new apartment.
Despite any of the local’s street parking concerns, according to the parking analysis from Lancaster Mobley, the on-street parking demand from the proposed development states it will have a minor effect on the available on-street parking supply. The development will include the construction of 36 parking spaces, despite a city requirement of zero.
More than 50 percent of the on-street parking supply will still be vacant overnight and available for residents and visitors to the surrounding neighborhood. Therefore, sufficient on-street parking will be available with the proposed development.
“This is a beneficial development in our community that will attract new people and events to our town which will lead to a better quality of life for everyone.” Nathan George, Tillamook city manager said.
According to the plans from Green Light Development in partnership with Home First Development, the property will allow for all 46 units to qualify for Federal and State affordable housing programs, addressing the local affordable housing crisis. The company hopes to appoint a local property management company and is in search of a suitable option. Green Light Development’s Tim Lawler said, “We are honored and proud to bring new, safe, and affordable housing to Tillamook. Nestucca Ocean Apartments will offer stability and community for residents.”
