April 22 marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. To celebrate, thousands of Oregonians across the state were planning to attend volunteer events with SOLVE during SOLVE IT for Earth Day, presented by Portland General Electric. Plans changed when the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak grew and social distancing measures ensued.
“Our number one priority is to keep people safe. But we also realize the environment still needs us, there is still work to do,” said CEO Kris Carico.
In response to the current situation, SOLVE has adjusted its plans and will celebrate Earth Month online during their “Bring SOLVE’s Mission Home” campaign.
Throughout April, individuals are invited to take a virtual tour of Oregon, completing environmentally themed activities and projects along the way. Individuals can access the virtual tour by visiting solveoregon.org. Each project can be completed at home or by going on a walk in your neighborhood.
It is important to note that SOLVE isn’t encouraging anyone to visit parks or congregate in public spaces. Instead, SOLVE is motivating individuals to voluntarily make their daily walks around their neighborhood and time spent in the yard more educational and productive. Projects include identifying and removing invasive plant species, getting to know your soil and water conservation district, and going for a litter walk while following SOLVE’s safety guidelines.
These activities are positive steps for the environment that community members can still engage in. SOLVE recognizes that although we are apart, we are still united in how we care for the environment.
Each week SOLVE will ask community members to submit photos of a project they worked on by using #solvethistogether on social media. SOLVE will highlight some of the photos on their social media to showcase the work Oregonians are still getting done, even in times of crisis.
Who: Oregonians are invited to continue their Earth Month celebrations, through the “Bring SOLVE’s Mission Home” online campaign to stay connected.
What: Community members will take a virtual tour of Oregon, completing environmental projects along the way. Photos, videos, and commentary will be submitted to SOLVE to be featured on their own social media platform to stay connected through this important work.
When: April 1– April 30
Where: Individual homes, backyards and neighborhoods (while practicing safe social distancing).
How: Visit solveoregon.org to get started.
Why: Litter is a serious problem. It flows down from city streets to storm drains, into rivers, and out to our beaches and the ocean. Going on a litter walk is a positive and productive activity people can still do for their community in this time of crisis. Additionally, Oregon’s water, wildlife, and economy are threatened by invasive plant species because of their ability to spread quickly and severely limit biodiversity.
About SOLVE
SOLVE is a statewide non-profit organization that brings Oregonians together to improve our environment and build a legacy of stewardship. For over 50 years, the organization has grown from a small, grassroots group to a national model of volunteer action. Today, SOLVE mobilizes and trains tens of thousands of volunteers of all ages across Oregon to clean and restore our neighborhoods and natural areas, and to build a legacy of stewardship for our state. Visit solveoregon.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.