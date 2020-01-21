Tillamook, OR (97141)

Today

Rain. Low around 45F. SSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain. Low around 45F. SSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.