A man and his child were rescued after getting stuck in the snow on a logging road.
At around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, Tillamook 911 received a call from a 39-year-old Portland man who was in the area of Browns Camp, playing in the snow with his 4-year-old son. The caller was on an unknown logging road in deep snow, had gotten his Toyota Tacoma 4X4 stuck and needed assistance.
Deputies responded to the area and located him after searching for about two hours, using descriptions of the area and cell phone signal locations. Neither the man or child were injured and they were provided a courtesy ride to meet family in North Plains, Oregon.
The vehicle was later recovered by a tow company.
Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Tillamook County Emergency Communications District, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Consolidated Communications Agency, and Columbia County Communications District, who all received information as the cell calls the man made jumped between cell towers.
