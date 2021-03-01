According to reports by the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Feb. 27, emergency crews responded to a small plane that had to make a emergency landing in a field adjacent to HWY 6 near Tillamook. Pilot John Farrier, a flight instructor, along with a student pilot, were onboard when the engine died in the 1939 Piper fixed-wing single engine plane they were flying.
According to sheriff's office reports, the instructor tried to restart the engine but once the prop stopped turning, restarting the engine became impossible and they had to make the emergency landing.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.