Authorities have confirmed that human skeletal remains were found just south of the Hoquarton Trail Park in Tillamook.
A statement from Tillamook Police Department said the remains were found at around 9 a.m. on Sept. 6. According to the statement, the discovery was made by a person who was walking through the area, which was described as brushy and tree-covered, part of an area that is frequented by transients.
Dr. Paul Betlinski, Tillamook County Medical Examiner, assisted with recovering the skeletal remains. Tillamook Police Department said there were “no obvious indications or immediate concerns of foul play based on the preliminary examination.”
Preliminary examination indicated the remains were those of an adult. Tillamook Police Department said any further suggestion of age, sex, race or approximate date of death would be shear speculation at this point. The remains were taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination in hopes of identifying the person.
Items reportedly located at the scene will help the identification process. DNA testing will also be initiated, according to the Tillamook Police Department statement, but that will take months. There were no immediate indications that the person had been local, according to authorities.
Recent local missing person’s information that was available was reviewed in an attempt to make an identification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.