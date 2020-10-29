The Siuslaw National Forest is pleased to welcome Bill Conroy as the new Hebo District Ranger. Conroy comes most recently from the Fremont-Winema National Forest in south-central Oregon, where he has served as environmental coordinator since 2017 and served as an acting district ranger earlier this year.
Originally from California, Conroy received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in forestry and natural resources from Humboldt State University and went on to earn a PhD in civil engineering, focusing on hydrology and forest management, from Washington State University. After spending 4 years working in aquatics and hydrology for a private timber company, he worked in academic research before taking his first permanent forest service position as hydrologist on the Ashley National Forest in Utah in 2005. Since that time, Conroy has held various roles on national forests throughout the west focusing on hydrology, environmental planning, and leadership, including three years on the Siuslaw National Forest and a year-long sabbatical working for the Coos Watershed Association.
“We’re excited to have Bill join our team,” said Robert Sanchez, forest supervisor. “I’m impressed by Bill’s extensive experience working with partners, collaborative groups, and stakeholders to find creative solutions to challenges faced by land managers and local communities. His knowledge of river and forest restoration practices also makes him a great fit for our team.”
Conroy and his wife, Julie, who have two children (one in high school, one in college), are pleased to be returning to coastal living.
“The Oregon Coast is absolutely my favorite place to live and work,” said Conroy. “I’m really looking forward to coming ‘home’ to the Siuslaw and getting to know the community.”
