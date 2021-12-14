TCSO's Garibaldi Patrol Deputy Sam Cummings responded to a reported single vehicle crash this morning, Tuesday, Dec. 14, on Miami Foley Road, north of Westpoint Drive.
"It occurred last night when the driver lost traction due to ice," said Cummings. "Luckily there were no injuries."
Please use this as reminder that roads are icy this morning with snow flurries and temperatures hovering at or below freezing. Take it slow, and allow for extra time to arrive safely at your destination. Exercise extra caution if you are heading over Hwy 6 today as temperatures near Lee's camp are below freezing with snow falling.
Remember you are required to carry chains or have traction tires. Please check the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) TripCheck website for the latest weather and road conditions on state highways before you head out. https://www.tripcheck.com
