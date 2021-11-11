Tillamook County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) deputies and officers from Tillamook Police Department (TPD) and Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a report of shots fired at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, in the 100-block area of Bluebird Lane in Tillamook.
According to TCSO, as the investigation unfolded, the Reverse 911 system was activated to alert neighbors of the shots fired investigation, and to ask them to stay indoors. When the incident had de-escalated, Reverse 911 alerted neighbors that there was no further reason to stay indoors. It was determined that a single shot was fired inside of a travel trailer.
TCSO detectives arrested a 64-year woman around 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, on several charges related to the discharge of a handgun. The woman was booked into Tillamook County Jail on the following charges: attempted second degree assault, fourth degree assault, menacing, unlawful use of a firearm, pointing a firearm at another person and reckless endangering.
Tillamook County Sheriff's Office confirmed to the Herald Friday, Nov. 12, the woman arrested was Kathy Fields Haron.
This investigation is ongoing, TCSO reported. A .357 magnum handgun was recovered. No injuries were reported.
