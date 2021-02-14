The Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund has distributed $78,775.75 to 25 organizations as it continues its quarterly donations to nonprofit groups. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and current restrictions on gatherings of people, the reception originally scheduled for Feb. 5 was canceled.
The Siletz Tribe has made contributions through employment, monetary donations and cooperative measures to the Siletz community, Lincoln County and the state of Oregon. The seven-member charitable fund advisory board has distributed more than $14.6 million since its inception in 2001.
Overall, the tribe has honored its tradition of sharing within the community by distributing more than $18.8 million through the charitable fund and other tribal resources. Chinook Winds has donated more than $6.5 million in cash and fundraising items since it opened in 1995. The casino also provides in-kind donations of convention space for various fundraisers as well as technical support, advertising and manpower for many events.
The next deadline to submit applications is March 1. Eligibility for money from the charitable fund is limited to two categories:
· Entities and activities located in the Siletz Tribe’s 11-county service area (Lincoln, Tillamook, Linn, Lane, Benton, Polk, Yamhill, Marion, Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties)
· Native American entities and activities located anywhere in the United States
Applications and requirements can be obtained at ctsi.nsn.us/charitable-contribution-fund; by calling 800-922-1399, ext. 1227, or 541-444-8227; or by mailing Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund, P.O. Box 549, Siletz, OR 97380-0549. Applications can be submitted via e-mail at stccf@live.com.
Distribution of $78,775.75
Education – $23,734
Albany Public Schools Foundation – licensing, advisor kits and campaign materials for Sources of Strength suicide prevention and mental health curriculum; Albany, OR; $6,660
Clemens Primary School – 80 copies of hardback story book for students’ use at home during virtual reading lessons; Philomath, OR; $1,280
Friends of the Lebanon Public Library – books for preschool to young adult ages for summer community reading program; Lebanon, OR; $1,500
Newport Discovery Zoo – interior remodeling and supplies to improve reptile room and visiting area where children interact with animals; Newport, OR; $5,000
Rice Northwest Museum of Rocks and Minerals – Wi-Fi repeaters, modem and contract services to update website resources for STEM education; Hillsboro, OR; $4,000
Siletz Valley Friends of the Library – replace window blinds in the library’s study and meeting rooms; Siletz, OR; $1,294
Tillamook Childcare – cribs, cubbies, rocking chairs and play equipment to establish new emergency childcare center; Tillamook, OR; $4,000
Environment & Natural Resource Preservation – $9,145
Greenbelt Land Trust – interpretive kiosk and signage for Bald Hill Farm natural area; Corvallis, OR; $2,000
Lower Nehalem Community Trust – permanent educational signs at Alder Creek Farm Community Garden; Manzanita, OR; $2,145
Mid-Coast Water Planning Partnership – support phase 2 of Oregon’s Kitchen Table community outreach to inform Mid-Coast integrated water resource management plan; Seal Rock, OR; $5,000
Health – $16,912.75
Alsea Valley Gleaners – repairs to program vehicles and purchase of refrigerator cooler with glass doors; Alsea, OR; $1,703
Bradley Angle – emergency food, supplies and services to assist survivors of domestic violence; Portland, OR; $5,000
Bright Horizons Therapeutic Riding Center – tuition scholarships for 100 hours of equine-assisted activities and therapy; Siletz, OR; $5,000
Jefferson Lions Club – support for eyeglasses, hearing aids, food pantry and Kids Diabetes Camp; Jefferson, OR; $2,710
Mountain Gospel Fellowship – fuel costs for volunteer transporters who pick up and deliver fresh produce for good share distribution; Falls City, OR; $1,100
Philomath Community Gleaners – food dryers for members to check out and use at home, and heavy duty storage racks for warehouse; Philomath, OR; $1,399.75
Historical Preservation – $10,000
Adair Living History – interior renovations of World War II-era structure for interpretive center; Adair, OR; $5,000
Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education – design of exhibit and interactive virtual tour, teachers’ guide, etc., for Discrimination and Resistance, An Oregon Primer; Portland, OR; $5,000
Housing – $4,000
Community Warehouse – assist 10 Native families at $400 each with access and participation in home furniture bank; Portland, OR; $4,000
Prevention – $8,420
HIV Alliance – supplies, incentives, postage and technology for virtual Camp Alliance summer program for LGBTQ+ youth; Eugene, OR; $2,420
Newport High School, Senior Graduation Party – alcohol- and drug-free graduation celebration; Newport, OR; $500
Sprague High School, Senior Graduation Party – alcohol- and drug-free graduation celebration; Salem, OR; $500
The Pathfinder Network – client supplies and materials for participants in the Caring Dads violence intervention program; Portland, OR; $5,000
Public Safety – $6,564
Alsea Community Effort – concrete generator pad and first fill of propane tank for emergency power system of community facility; Alsea, OR; $1,564
East Lincoln County Emergency Responders – training curriculum and supplies for emergency responder continuing education requirements; Toledo, OR; $5,000
