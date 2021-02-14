Money
Photo: Metro Creative

The Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund has distributed $78,775.75 to 25 organizations as it continues its quarterly donations to nonprofit groups. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and current restrictions on gatherings of people, the reception originally scheduled for Feb. 5 was canceled.

The Siletz Tribe has made contributions through employment, monetary donations and cooperative measures to the Siletz community, Lincoln County and the state of Oregon. The seven-member charitable fund advisory board has distributed more than $14.6 million since its inception in 2001.

Overall, the tribe has honored its tradition of sharing within the community by distributing more than $18.8 million through the charitable fund and other tribal resources. Chinook Winds has donated more than $6.5 million in cash and fundraising items since it opened in 1995. The casino also provides in-kind donations of convention space for various fundraisers as well as technical support, advertising and manpower for many events.

The next deadline to submit applications is March 1. Eligibility for money from the charitable fund is limited to two categories:

· Entities and activities located in the Siletz Tribe’s 11-county service area (Lincoln, Tillamook, Linn, Lane, Benton, Polk, Yamhill, Marion, Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties)

· Native American entities and activities located anywhere in the United States

Applications and requirements can be obtained at ctsi.nsn.us/charitable-contribution-fund; by calling 800-922-1399, ext. 1227, or 541-444-8227; or by mailing Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund, P.O. Box 549, Siletz, OR 97380-0549. Applications can be submitted via e-mail at stccf@live.com.

Distribution of $78,775.75

Education – $23,734

Albany Public Schools Foundation – licensing, advisor kits and campaign materials for Sources of Strength suicide prevention and mental health curriculum; Albany, OR; $6,660

Clemens Primary School – 80 copies of hardback story book for students’ use at home during virtual reading lessons; Philomath, OR; $1,280

Friends of the Lebanon Public Library – books for preschool to young adult ages for summer community reading program; Lebanon, OR; $1,500

Newport Discovery Zoo – interior remodeling and supplies to improve reptile room and visiting area where children interact with animals; Newport, OR; $5,000

Rice Northwest Museum of Rocks and Minerals – Wi-Fi repeaters, modem and contract services to update website resources for STEM education; Hillsboro, OR; $4,000

Siletz Valley Friends of the Library – replace window blinds in the library’s study and meeting rooms; Siletz, OR; $1,294

Tillamook Childcare – cribs, cubbies, rocking chairs and play equipment to establish new emergency childcare center; Tillamook, OR; $4,000

Environment & Natural Resource Preservation – $9,145

Greenbelt Land Trust – interpretive kiosk and signage for Bald Hill Farm natural area; Corvallis, OR; $2,000

Lower Nehalem Community Trust – permanent educational signs at Alder Creek Farm Community Garden; Manzanita, OR; $2,145

Mid-Coast Water Planning Partnership – support phase 2 of Oregon’s Kitchen Table community outreach to inform Mid-Coast integrated water resource management plan; Seal Rock, OR; $5,000

Health – $16,912.75

Alsea Valley Gleaners – repairs to program vehicles and purchase of refrigerator cooler with glass doors; Alsea, OR; $1,703

Bradley Angle – emergency food, supplies and services to assist survivors of domestic violence; Portland, OR; $5,000

Bright Horizons Therapeutic Riding Center – tuition scholarships for 100 hours of equine-assisted activities and therapy; Siletz, OR; $5,000

Jefferson Lions Club – support for eyeglasses, hearing aids, food pantry and Kids Diabetes Camp; Jefferson, OR; $2,710

Mountain Gospel Fellowship – fuel costs for volunteer transporters who pick up and deliver fresh produce for good share distribution; Falls City, OR; $1,100

Philomath Community Gleaners – food dryers for members to check out and use at home, and heavy duty storage racks for warehouse; Philomath, OR; $1,399.75

Historical Preservation – $10,000

Adair Living History – interior renovations of World War II-era structure for interpretive center; Adair, OR; $5,000

Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education – design of exhibit and interactive virtual tour, teachers’ guide, etc., for Discrimination and Resistance, An Oregon Primer; Portland, OR; $5,000

Housing – $4,000

Community Warehouse – assist 10 Native families at $400 each with access and participation in home furniture bank; Portland, OR; $4,000

Prevention – $8,420

HIV Alliance – supplies, incentives, postage and technology for virtual Camp Alliance summer program for LGBTQ+ youth; Eugene, OR; $2,420

Newport High School, Senior Graduation Party – alcohol- and drug-free graduation celebration; Newport, OR; $500

Sprague High School, Senior Graduation Party – alcohol- and drug-free graduation celebration; Salem, OR; $500

The Pathfinder Network – client supplies and materials for participants in the Caring Dads violence intervention program; Portland, OR; $5,000

Public Safety – $6,564

Alsea Community Effort – concrete generator pad and first fill of propane tank for emergency power system of community facility; Alsea, OR; $1,564

East Lincoln County Emergency Responders – training curriculum and supplies for emergency responder continuing education requirements; Toledo, OR; $5,000

