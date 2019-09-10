The Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund is assisting senior citizens in north Tillamook County through a recent $2,000 grant to purchase food for Meals For Seniors (MFS), Inc. MFS is experiencing an unprecedented increase in request for services. In 2018, MFS served 11,408 meals and based on experience through July, it is anticipated, in 2019, that there will be a need for 14,789 meals.
Meals For Seniors is a 16 year old non-profit organization providing hot, freshly cooked and nutritious meals to senior citizens in North Tillamook County. Meals are served onsite three times a week at rented facilities at St. Mary By The Sea Church in Rockaway Beach, as well as delivered to low-income, shut-in senior citizens in Rockaway and Garibaldi. The organization is managed and operated by a group of strong and dedicated volunteers who hail from Garibaldi to Nehalem.
“We very much appreciate the strong support of the Siletz Tribe in meeting the serious needs we have at this time,” Theresa Bruneau, president of MFS, said. “Because of this increase in need, our food costs have increased 22 percent. The Tribe recognizes food insecurity as an important issue and has stepped up to assist us to serve our honored citizens.”
Seniors from throughout the county are welcome and encouraged to come for lunch, which is served every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary By The Sea Church dining hall in Rockaway Beach. If seniors are unable to attend and in need of food to be delivered, please call 503-812-2073.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.