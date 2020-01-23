A Tillamook boy was in stable condition after his brother shot him in the face with a crossbow during an argument, according to authorities.
At 8:47 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, Tillamook Police Department officers responded with a Tillamook Regional Medical Center ambulance crew to the 2500 block of First Street on a 911 medical emergency response. It was reported that a child had been shot with a crossbow.
Police found a 12-year-old boy who was shot in the face with a small crossbow by a 13-year-old boy. The boys are brothers and were in the family home. Police said the shooting occurred during an argument, and a parent or parents were home at the time.
The victim was taken to the emergency room by ambulance in stable condition. An investigation is ongoing, and the case was submitted to the Tillamook County Juvenile Department for review.
