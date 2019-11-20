South Prairie Elementary went on lockout this morning after gunshots were heard in the distance. The sound was later determined to be from firearms training.
The lockout began at around 10:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20. Police were contacted, students were secured in their classrooms, and all exterior doors were locked, according to a social media post from Tillamook School District.
“It was business as usual inside the building as students were not in danger,” the school district social media post said. “Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office determined that the noise had come from the Port of Tillamook Bay target range where a practice was in session.
School officials referred to the statement issued on social media when asked for additional comment on the matter. The lockout was reportedly concluded at 10:35 a.m.
Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the gunshots came from routine Coast Guard firearms training at the Join Public Safety Firing Range housed at the Port of Tillamook Bay. Training sessions such as this one have been conducted for several years by various local agencies at the site.
The sheriff’s office said at no time was there any risk to the public.
