Tillamook County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, Oct. 27, approved a Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund grant application for automated external defibrillators (AEDs) for Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles. The application will now be sent to the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund.
Undersheriff Matt Kelly said the intention of the sheriff’s office is to apply for this grant to get AEDs out. The sheriff’s office is requesting $23,385 from the Siletz Tribal Charitable Fund. The AEDS cost around $1,600 each. The goal is to purchase 16 defibrillators for every patrol car vehicle. These devices will allow for quicker response times, giving victims of sudden cardiac arrest to receive a lifesaving shock or shocks much sooner.
“It’s key in these situations to get that shock sooner than later,” Kelly said. “It greatly improves our victim’s chance of survival.”
Stated in the application, law enforcement officers are often the first responders to sudden cardiac arrest, arriving even before emergency medical personnel.
The sheriff’s office will do training so the defibrillators are used effectively, Kelly added.
According to the application, the units will be stored in durable caring cases in the deputies’ vehicles, ready to use at any given time.
“These tools just make a big difference,” Commissioner Erin Skaar said. “Having one in every patrol car would be fabulous.”
Since its inception in 1999, the Siletz Tribe Charitable Contribution Fund has distributed more than $16.3 million in charitable grant awards, according to their website. The Siletz Tribe contributes through employment opportunities, service and monetary donations, and cooperative agreements to the Siletz community, Lincoln County, the state of Oregon and Native American organizations throughout the United States.
