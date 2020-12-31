Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office recognized the death of Todd Anderson, former Tillamook County sheriff, during a board of commissioners meeting Wednesday, Dec. 30. Anderson died Sunday night, Dec. 27, in Portland, due to ongoing health conditions.
“Todd started his career with Washington County Sheriff’s Office back in the early 80s,” Sheriff Jim Horton said. “He ended up coming to Rockaway Beach, where he was a police officer for a few years and then transferred to the sheriff’s office.”
At the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson worked as a patrol deputy, narcotics detective, sergeant, and lieutenant before becoming sheriff, a position he held for several years. When he retired from the sheriff’s office, he worked at the Department of Public Safety, Standard and Training until he retired completely a few years ago.
Horton said Anderson’s death is a huge loss for the community. Anderson was well-respected by many people, including throughout the state.
Commissioner David Yamamoto said Anderson was a pillar of the community and was shocked by his death.
“He was an outstanding leader,” Commissioner Mary Faith Bell said. “He was smart, well-respected, well-spoken and a pleasure to work with.”
Horton said the family is asking for donations to certain charitable organizations such as www.publicsafetychaplaincy.com or www.odmp.org in Anderson’s name. Cards can be sent to the Anderson family at P.O. Box 1395 Long Beach, WA 98631. The sheriff’s office does not have information of a planned service at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.