Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) and Tillamook Police Department assisted the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday, Oct. 26, with the successful apprehension of a wanted felony fugitive out of Georgia.
TCSO detectives received information that a wanted subject, 51-year-old Rodney Dwayne Brendle, was residing in Tillamook. Brendle reportedly fled from the East Coast to avoid a pending criminal case, the sheriff’s office reported.
Brendle had been residing in Tillamook since early October and using a false identity in his attempts to gain employment at local businesses.
“We also had information that Brendle routinely carries a firearm and that he made statements that he had no intention of going back to prison,” said TCSO Detective Andy Christopherson. “To ensure the safety of our community and officers, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Tillamook Police Department and United States Marshals Service for this apprehension.”
According to the sheriff’s office, the tactical operation was set to occur at the place the suspect was residing.
“We made initial contact with Brendle when the arrest team came around the backside of the residence and saw him in the backyard flipping a burger on a barbecue,” said Christopherson. “We were able to catch him off guard and he was taken into custody without incident and transported to Portland by the U.S. Marshals.”
A handgun was recovered in Brendle’s bedroom. There are no photos to release at this time.
