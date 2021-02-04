The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office is participating in a nationwide traffic Safety campaign to emphasize the importance of safety belt use and child seat laws. The campaign began Feb. 1 and will continue until Feb. 14.
ODOT crash data for 2018 shows lack of safety belt or child restraint use was a factor in 28 percent or 86 of a total 311 motor vehicle occupant fatalities. Motor vehicle crashes are the leading nationwide cause of death for children ages one through twelve years old. In 2018, 1,832 children under twelve were injured in Oregon traffic crashes, 11 percent were reported not using a child restraint system.
It is estimated that car seats may increase crash survival by 71 percent for infants under one year old and by up to 59 percent for toddlers aged 1-4, according to ODOT. Booster seats may reduce the chance of nonfatal injury among 4–8-year-olds by 45 percent compared to safety belts used alone.
Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be focusing on enforcement at various times and days during the two weeks. This effort is made possible through dedicated federal funding to carry out the program. Deputies will be watching for seatbelt compliance, proper use of child safety seats texting and talking on cell phones, and drunk driving while impaired.
In 2017, an Oregon law was passed requiring children to ride in a rear-facing safety seat until they are at least two years old. A child over age two must continue to ride in a car seat with harness or in a booster until they reach age eight or 4’ 9” in height and the adult belt fits them correctly. The recent law, which extends the rear-facing requirement from the previous age one to age two, will better protect the child’s head, neck, and spine from potential crash injuries. This is because a rear-facing seat spreads crash forces evenly across the seat and child’s body while also limiting forward or sideways motion of the head.
For help selecting or installing child car seats, consult the seat manufacturer’s instructions, your vehicle owner’s manual, or visit a local child seat fitting station listed at: https://www.nhtsa.gov/equipment/car-seats-and-booster-seats#inspection-inspection or at http://oregonimpact.org/Child_Passenger_Safety.
Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office strives to strengthen the safety of residents and visitors through enforcement and education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.