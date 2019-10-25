As the seasons change and the dangers on the road increase, Tillamook County Sheriff Jim Horton is reminding the community to be courteous and careful when driving, sharing his concerns specifically about aftermarket lighting and animals in the roadways.
Use of lighting:
Horton said the use of off-highway exterior vehicle lighting is prohibited on state highways and county roads that are open to the public. Aftermarket lighting, such as bright area lights attached to bumpers or roll bars are generally prohibited from being used on roadways open to the public.
Fog lights or other lighting mechanisms that are approved by Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) for use on public roadways should be used with caution and discretion. Typically, these aftermarket lights are LED or bright bulb systems which may be legal for highway use but may appear very bright to other drivers or oncoming traffic.
“I would encourage everyone to use discretion when using these systems and make sure any aftermarket lighting array complies with state statues and the Oregon Vehicle Code,” Horton said.
Road struck animals:
As most residents know, the local highways and county roads are frequented by large game animals such as deer or elk. Horton sad every year, many of these game animals are killed or injured by motorists who do not see or cannot maneuver safely to avoid a collision.
If you become involved in a collision with a large game animal on a public roadway, you should call 911 immediately if you are injured or there is major property damage. Personal safety is the most important factor.
If the animal is killed and there is no personal injury the public should call the non-emergency number for Tillamook County Dispatch at 503-815-1911.
The dispatch center will forward the information about the deceased animal to either the County Road Department or to ODOT for removal.
