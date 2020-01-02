Tillamook County Interim Sheriff Jim Horton was very pleased by the efforts to keep our community safe over New Year’s Eve, and he is happy to report that the night was reasonably uneventful. The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office collaborated with the Oregon State Police, Tillamook Police Department, Rockaway Beach Police Department, and Manzanita Police Department to increase impaired driving enforcement by deploying all available officers to ensure a safe environment for New Year’s Eve by adding extra personnel to focus on high visibility patrols and the apprehension of suspected impaired drivers.
There were two DUII’s arrested over New Year’s Eve that were brought into the Tillamook County Jail. Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office responded to three reports of fireworks throughout the county, one disturbance, and a weather-related road hazard.
The Sheriff’s Office also responded to other calls unrelated to the holiday celebrations and made many traffic stops for violations while looking for impaired drivers. The sheriff wants to thank the residents who preplanned their celebrations to account for their and the public’s safety by designating a sober driver. And above all else, they wish you a happy, peaceful and successful New Year.
