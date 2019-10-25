A pair of Tillamook men who were accused of stealing two trucks are among a number of recently reported vehicle thefts in the county. One suspect was arrested by authorities and the other turned himself in.
A press release from Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 36000 block of Big Trout Road on Thursday, Oct. 17, after Washington County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance regarding a stolen vehicle investigation that originated in Forest Grove.
Two stolen vehicles were reported – a 2019 Chevy Silverado and a 2004 Chevy Service Truck. One had a GPS tracking device that provided the vehicle’s current location. Authorities followed the GPS coordinates to the Big Trout Road residence and located the Silverado parked in the driveway. The keys to the vehicle were allegedly found in the possession of Tanner L. Turner, 20, of Tillamook.
Turner was arrested and taken to the Tillamook County Jail, charged with post-prison supervision violation and fraudulent use of a credit card (counterfeit/forgery) and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. During the investigation another suspect was identified as Jesse D. Merrill, 25, of Tillamook.
On Friday, Oct. 18, Merrill turned himself in at the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office and was charged with a post-prison supervision violation, second-degree criminal trespass (unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle), first-degree theft, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The investigation is ongoing and there may be additional suspects as well as additional victims.
Tillamook County Sheriff Jim Horton was pleased with the arrests, saying the case strongly impacted some local businesses. He said deputies and detectives have had been working for some time on the labor-intensive investigations of these cases.
Horton said he understands the hardship that businesses and individuals experience when thefts of this nature occur, and the Sheriff’s Office staff is committed to conducting a complete and thorough investigation so offenders who perpetrate these crimes are held accountable for their actions.
“With regard to this recent event, the matter continues to be under investigation, so we are limited as to how much information can be released as this time,” Horton said. “We plan to release additional information to the public on this case as soon as we are able.”
Noting that in many cases criminal investigations take weeks, months or sometimes years to complete, Horton acknowledged the frustration felt by victims who are seeking a prompt resolution. He said criminal investigations are not always so straightforward and have significant complexities.
“It is not uncommon for the public to have critical information related to an investigation which could expedite the process and could identify key evidence or witnesses,” Horton said. “There is inherently some reluctance on the part of the public to forward information for fear of retaliation or retribution from those suspected to be involved in a criminal event.”
Horton said without all of the necessary information available, investigators must track down the missing elements, corroborate information, find witnesses and locate critical pieces of evidence. The time-consuming process can slow important investigations.
The sheriff encouraged the pubic to contact deputies and detectives when they have information regarding criminal activity. He said on many occasions, his staff will take information on an anonymous basis and communication could be on a confidential basis. However, every circumstance is a bit different.
“Based on my experience as a deputy, detective and detective sergeant, the public typically has information that investigators may not, which could lead to an immediate resolution to a criminal investigation,” Horton said.
“Members of the public may not know how critical these pieces of information may be to a criminal case,” he said. “Our ultimate goal is the reduction of crime, resolution to criminal cases and to enhance the safety in all of our communities.”
