Tillamook County Sheriff Josh Brown and the Tillamook County Board of Commissioners began discussions about a camping ordinance for the county at the commissioners’ weekly briefing on July 19.
The discussion was prompted by Brown’s desire to have an ordinance that will allow his department to respond to homeless individuals in a way that comports with state and federal law.
Questions about the legality of camping on public property have been addressed in multiple recent cases in the Federal Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, in which Oregon is located.
In the first case, Martin v. Boise, heard in 2019, the court found that in the absence of adequate shelters, criminalizing camping on public property violated citizens’ eighth amendment right against cruel and unusual punishment. Later that year, the Supreme Court declined to hear Boise’s appeal of the decision, leaving it in place. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld its decision the following year in Blake v. City of Grants Pass, again affirming a right to camp on public property in the absence of adequate shelter facilities.
Oregon’s legislature addressed the issue in 2021, with House Bill 3115, which required that local laws regulating sheltering outdoors on public property that is open to the public had to be reasonable in their restrictions.
In light of these changes to the legal landscape, many cities and counties across Oregon have begun updating their public camping ordinances to comply. Manzanita was the first city in Tillamook County to pass an updated ordinance on public camping in April, designating an area next to the police station for camping and banning camping on city property between the hours of 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.
Brown said that lawyers for the city of Tillamook believed that ordinance might be overly restrictive and that he favored using Columbia County’s ordinance as a guide. He also said that he believed the ordinance needed to have stiffer penalties than mere fines for repeated violations, suggesting that criminal trespassing be charged.
Brown emphasized that arresting people suffering homelessness was and would remain a last resort for his deputies but said that without consequences the ordinance would be ineffective.
Commissioners asked Brown to begin working with County Counsel Bill Sargent on a draft ordinance. They said that they would then solicit public feedback on the proposal and work to craft a final draft.
Brown also floated a potential means to address the county’s revenue concerns, which were put into the spotlight during the recent budgeting process. He said that Deputy Paul Fournier had suggested that the county should consider joining forces with other small counties with high rates of tourism to lobby the state government to allow more transient lodging tax (TLT) revenues to fund non-tourism items.
Currently, state law requires that 70% of TLT revenues be dedicated to tourism related expenses or projects, with the remainder available for any purpose.
Brown said that he had recently contacted the Clatsop County Sheriff and learned that he had independently thought of the same thing a few months ago. According to Brown, Clatsop County has hired a lobbyist and started working on a proposal for the next legislative session.
In addition to Tillamook and Clatsop Counties, Brown mentioned that Lincoln and Hood River Counties would be strong candidates for the proposal. Commissioner Erin Skaar mentioned that Wallowa and Deschutes Counties could also be potential partners.
Brown said that he had already spoken with State Senator Suzanne Weber about the idea and she had been supportive. He said that convincing the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association of the need for the change in small counties to maintain services for tourists and gaining their support would be a major boon to the effort.
