Rockaway Beach City Hall
Staff Photo

After submitting his resignation letter in the last week of October, Rockaway Beach City Manager Luke Shepard withdrew that resignation at the request of the city council on November 1.

When he submitted the letter on Tuesday, October 25, Shepard indicated that he had accepted an offer from another agency and was leaving Rockaway Beach on good terms.

