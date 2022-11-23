Rockaway Beach City Hall
Staff Photo

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Luke Shepard has once again returned to Rockaway Beach as City Manager following the city council’s unanimous vote to reappoint him last Thursday evening.

The vote came at a special council meeting that was called to discuss the city’s options for filling the position following Shepard’s resignation, which had taken effect on November 8. 

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

If Donald Trump gets the republican nomination for president, will you vote for him? 

You voted:

Online Poll

If Donald Trump gets the republican nomination for president, will you vote for him? 

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.