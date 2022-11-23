Luke Shepard has once again returned to Rockaway Beach as City Manager following the city council’s unanimous vote to reappoint him last Thursday evening.
The vote came at a special council meeting that was called to discuss the city’s options for filling the position following Shepard’s resignation, which had taken effect on November 8.
Shepard initially tendered his resignation on October 25, before withdrawing it on October 31, only to resubmit it on the evening of November 7.
Following Shepard’s departure, the council seemed poised to hire former Tillamook City Manager Paul Wyntergreen to function as interim city manager, discussing hiring his company at their November 9 meeting.
However, between that meeting and last Thursday, Wyntergreen lost council support and Shepard let it be known that he was still available and once again interested in the position.
At the meeting, the council considered hiring Wyntergreen, reappointing Shepard or continuing with to use city staff to continue filling the vacancy.
They chose to reappoint Shepard.
“I truly believe that Mr. Shepard feels supported and equipped to guide us,” Councilwoman Kristine Hayes said in a statement.
Shepard was not immediately available for comment but at the meeting said that he had felt overwhelmed and burnt out in the lead up to his resignation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.