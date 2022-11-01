City of Rockaway Beach

Rockaway Beach City Hall

Luke Shepard has resigned as Rockaway Beach’s City Manager to pursue another professional opportunity, effective on November 8.

Shepard had been city manager since October of 2019 and had served as director of public works prior to that. 

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Have you voted yet in the Nov. 8 elections?

You voted:

Online Poll

Have you voted yet in the Nov. 8 elections?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.