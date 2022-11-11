Rockaway Beach City Hall
Staff Photo

Luke Shepard is no longer the City Manager of Rockaway Beach after resubmitting his resignation late on the evening of Monday, November 7, with that resignation taking effect the next day.

Rockaway Beach’s City Council met on Wednesday, November 9, and began the process of hiring an interim city manager.

