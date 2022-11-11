Luke Shepard is no longer the City Manager of Rockaway Beach after resubmitting his resignation late on the evening of Monday, November 7, with that resignation taking effect the next day.
Rockaway Beach’s City Council met on Wednesday, November 9, and began the process of hiring an interim city manager.
Shepard had initially submitted his resignation letter on October 25, to take effect on November 8. Shepard said that he was leaving to accept a position with another agency and in his letter thanked Rockaway Beach, where he had been an employee for 15 years.
Then on October 31, the city council held a special meeting and conducted a performance review for Shepard. The council said that Shepard had “met and exceeded expectations” in his performance in the past year and asked him to withdraw his resignation.
But Mayor Sue Wilson said that on Monday, November 7, she received a call from Shepard informing her that he was resubmitting his original letter of resignation.
“He has my continued support as he goes forward in pursuing his career goals,” Wilson said after the council meeting.
All of the other councilors joined Wilson in wishing Shepard well in his future endeavors.
With the position of city manager vacant, the council began discussions on hiring an interim city manager.
Former Tillamook City Manager Paul Wyntergreen had been in contact with the city prior to the meeting and submitted a pro forma contract as a starting point for formal contract negotiations.
The councilors agreed that expediency was of the essence and set a tentative executive session for Wednesday, November 16, to discuss contract specifics.
Wilson expressed a desire to potentially explore alternative candidates for the interim position.
Councilor Mary McGinnis, who had been in touch with Wyntergreen, pointed out that he was the only person available on the coast with the proper qualifications and choosing anyone else would require a relocation stipend and be much more expensive.
The council agreed that they would discuss the terms of the proposed six-month contract further in executive session.
The council then moved on to disbursing the remaining funds from the 2022 Community Grant Program.
The President of the Friends of Rockaway Beach Library told the council that the past month has been a bad one at the library.
Cracks were discovered in the foundation of the building before the heating went out later in the month.
The president told the council that they would prioritize repairing the heating and that she had solicited bids from contractors to replace the furnace. Those bids came in between $10,000 and $15,000.
She said that a local had volunteered to monitor the cracks in the foundation until they are able to repair them.
In light of these developments, the council unanimously agreed to send $5,000 in grant funds to the library.
They also altered the terms of an earlier $5,000 grant from the same fund that had been earmarked for new display cases to allow those funds to be used for the emergent needs.
Public Works Superintendent Dan Emerson also announced the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony will take place on November 25.
The event will begin at 5:45 p.m. on the Wayside with Santa arriving on the Candy Cane Express at 6. There will be a mailbox for letters to Santa and the tree lighting will occur shortly after.
