Sewer work is scheduled in the city of Tillamook. The neighborhood’s sewer pipes are being tested for leaks, cracks, misaligned joints and other sources that allow groundwater and surface water to enter the sewer system. This is called Inflow and Infiltration (I&I). Treating groundwater and surface water at the City’s Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) is expensive and takes up capacity.
A technique to find these sources of I&I that the city will be using is closed caption TV inspection, where a camera is sent inside the pipes and takes video. This TV inspection requires crews using manholes to access the sewer pipes. Many sewer manholes are located in the middle of streets and intersections.
This will impact traffic in the neighborhoods. The city appreciates residents driving slowly through these work zones, which will have traffic control.
Smoke testing of sewers is also a technique to identify I&I. A smoke candle is placed in the manholes and the smoke releases where there are voids, cracks, and dislodged joints in the pipes. Smoke has been observed in roof vents and coming out of the ground, and can be alarming for residents if they are unaware of what is occurring. Crews will have “Smoke Testing in Progress” signs in the areas of the smoke testing.
What can residents expect? You may observe smoke, which is non-toxic and non-staining, rise out of manholes and places where cracks in the pipes or dislocated joints may be. If you see smoke in your home, it may mean sewer gases are also entering your home. If you do observe smoke in your house, you should call a qualified plumber to investigate and provide recommendations to remedy.
If the city finds that your sewer lateral from your home to the city’s main is in poor condition, you will be notified that your lateral will need to be fixed. If the
city does not find any problems with your sewer lateral, not further action on your part is necessary.
Work is planned to start July 6and is expected to be complete by the middle of August. The city thanks you for your patience during the field investigation of the sewer system. The city’s webpage has a map and the approximate dates of the testing at www.tillamookor.gov. If you have any questions, you can call 503-842-2343, or 503-812-6064.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.