The City of Tillamook was recently awarded a third Community Development Block Grant from the Housing and Urban Development to rehabilitate portions of the sanitary sewer collection system. The project is being administered by Business Oregon. The project continues the necessary work to replace sewer main pipes, certain manholes and laterals to the property lines.
Many portions of the sewer system were built in the 1930s and 1940s and are in dire need of replacement. Some pipe connections to the manholes are cracked and groundwater seeps into the system, conveyed and treated at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, which is expensive. The City of Tillamook awarded the construction contract to Advanced Excavation, Inc. of Garibaldi through a competitive bidding process.
Construction will be mostly in the street right of way and include sewer pipes in Evergreen Drive, Alder Lane, Hawthorne Lane, and other streets on the east side of town. At times, portions of streets will be closed to through traffic. However, the contractor will work with local residents to access their homes. The city appreciates the support received from the community during construction of the first two sewer rehabilitation projects.
Construction will start Tuesday, May 26, and should be completed by the end of October 2020. The city appreciates the public’s understanding and patience during construction this summer season.
