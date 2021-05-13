The Oregon State Police and other local law enforcement are taking enforcement action against unauthorized razor clamming along the Northern Oregon Coast, particularly in the popular Clatsop Beach area. Razor clamming remains closed from the north jetty of the Siuslaw River to the Columbia River (including inside the Columbia River) due to high domoic acid levels. This is basically the coastline from Florence to Astoria.
Mussel, bay clam, and crab harvesting remain open along the entire Oregon coast. Coastal scallops are not affected by biotoxin closures when only the adductor muscle is eaten. ODA does not recommend eating whole scallops. Commercial shellfish products remain safe for consumers.
Paralytic shellfish toxins and domoic acid toxins are produced by algae and originate in the ocean. ODA will continue to test for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides and weather permits. Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit.
Updated clamming info - call ODA's shellfish biotoxin safety hotline at (800) 448-2474, the Food Safety Division at (503) 986-4720, or visit the ODA Shellfish Biotoxin Closures webpage: https://www.oregon.gov/ODA/programs/FoodSafety/Shellfish/Pages/ShellfishClosures.aspx?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery .
ODFW information on recreational shellfish is on the Recreation Report https://myodfw.com/recreation-report/crabbing-clamming-report/marine-zone
* Report Wildlife and Habitat Law Violators**
The TIP program offers preference point rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of big game mammals.
PREFERENCE POINT REWARDS:
* 5 Points-Bighorn Sheep
* 5 Points-Rocky Mountain Goat
* 5 Points-Moose
* 5 Points-Wolf
* 4 Points-Elk
* 4 Points-Deer
* 4 Points-Antelope
* 4 Points-Bear
* 4 Points-Cougar
Or the Oregon Hunters Association TIP reward fund also offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of Bighorn Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat, Moose, Elk, Deer, Antelope, Bear, Cougar, Wolf, Upland Birds, Waterfowl, and Furbearers. Cash rewards can also be awarded for the unlawful take of Game Fish and Shellfish and for Habitat Destruction.
CASH REWARDS:
* $1,000 Mountain (Bighorn) Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat and Moose
* $500 Elk, Deer and Antelope
* $300 Bear, Cougar and Wolf
* $300 Habitat Destruction
* $100 Upland Birds and Waterfowl
* $100 Furbearers
* $100 Game Fish and Shellfish
How to Report a Wildlife and/or Habitat Law Violation or Suspicious Activity:
TIP Hotline: 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP(677)
TIP E-Mail: TIP@state.or.us (Monitored M-F 8:00AM - 5:00PM)
