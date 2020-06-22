Tillamook County Community Health Centers reported Monday, June 22, a confirmed seventh case of COVID-19 in Tillamook County. The individual is between the ages of 30-39 and is a resident of Tillamook County.
Public health department staff is working with the individual who remains under self-isolation at home. Contact investigation is currently ongoing.
Community members with health concerns can contact the Health Center's COVID-19 nurse line at 503-842-3940.
This is the first COVID-19 case reported in Tillamook County since April 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.