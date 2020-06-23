As Tillamook County adjusts to Phase 2, a seventh confirmed COVID-19 case has been reported as of Monday, June 22, by Tillamook County Community Health Centers. The individual is between the ages of 30-39 and is a resident of Tillamook County.
Public health department staff is working with the individual who remains under self-isolation at home. Contact investigation is currently ongoing.
This is the first COVID-19 case reported in Tillamook County since April 14.
The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners discussed at their weekly community meeting Friday, June 19, Gov. Brown requiring various counties to wear face coverings in public indoor spaces, COVID-19 testing and updates in the county.
Effective Wednesday, June 24, Lincoln, Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Hood River, Marion and Polk Counties will have a face covering requirement for indoor public spaces, such as grocery stores, gyms and fitness studios, pharmacies, public transit agencies, personal service providers and more. Businesses must require employees, contractors, volunteers and customers to wear a mask, face covering or shield unless an accommodation or exemption applies. Children under 12 years of age, as well as people with a disability or medical condition that prevent them from wearing a face covering, are not required to wear one.
Adventist Health Tillamook President said their PPE supply is adequate. Patients are coming back to get their care.
“The health department is going through the 40 some plus pages of guidance the state has put out about education so we can help the schools,” Gordon McCraw said. “We have a meeting planned with them to get their plans going and then make sure they’re in compliance with what the guidance says.”
McCraw also said he accepted 300 donated face shields a man in Washington had made. The man had supplied all first responders in Washington.
Rep. David Gomberg said when people are not feeling sick, it is harder to encourage them to stay home and we need to get a better sense of how many people are walking around asymptomatic.
Sen. Betsy Johnson said the fact that companies have stepped forward and provided masks and face shields is remarkable. There are some people for whatever reason that cannot wear a mask.
Commission-elect Erin Skaar said businesses in Manzanita standing together and requiring masks was very powerful. She encourages the county to look to Manzanita and see how that can be done in other areas of the county.
The commissioners have not discussed requiring citizens to wear masks at this time, Commissioner Mary Faith Bell said during the June 22 meeting.
