County commissioners paved the way for Tillamook County to be the lead recipient on a multi-million-dollar grant that will help to upgrade septic systems across the county as well as in Clatsop and Columbia counties.

Commissioners made the decision at their December 16 meeting and approved the sale of property by the sheriff at an auction, which will take place on January 31, 2023.

