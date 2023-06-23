Tillamook County Commissioners gave final approval to a grant program that will help low- and middle-income residents repair or replace their aging septic systems on June 14.
The board also approved the budget for Tillamook County 4-H and discussed the transfer of road maintenance responsibilities for several local access roads to the city of Bay City.
The grant for septic system funds will direct $1.5 million in state Coronavirus recovery funds to repairing and replacing aging septic systems across Tillamook, Clatsop and Columbia Counties. The program will be administered by the community access team and is accessible to households making less than 120% of the area’s median income.
Upgrades and repairs will be financed through 30-year, zero-interest loans that have no payments. Those loans will only be repaid when the property is sold and if it remains with the original owner for the entire term, the loan will be forgiven. There is a cap of $24,999 per system for work but there are other low-interest loans available for systems that require more costly work. Around 15% of homes in Tillamook County have septic systems, of which 5-10% are in marginal or failing condition, according to county estimates.
Commissioners began discussions about transferring the maintenance responsibilities for several roads in Bay City’s urban growth boundary from the county to the city. In exchange for assuming the maintenance responsibilities, the city government has asked that the county repave two roads, Seattle and Baseline, to bring them up to city standards before the transfer. The commissioners were supportive of the proposal, which will reduce costs for the county’s public works department.
Commissioners also renewed County Counsel Bill Sargent’s contract for another year. Sargent, who has worked as the county’s counsel since 1991, has been retired for several years and works in support of full-time counsel Joel Stevens, who lives in Mississippi.
Sargent said that the amount of work has doubled since he began working for the county due to the proliferation of contracts to review and litigation against the county. He joked that his rates had also doubled and said that he greatly enjoyed working for the county, which was why he continued to do so even into his retirement. All three commissioners thanked Sargent for his diligent work and praised his abilities.
The commissioners also discussed and signaled their intention to extend the short-term rental license issuance pause for 60 days. Read about that discussion in the short-term rental advisory hearing story on page 1.
