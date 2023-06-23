County Courthouse 2022

The Tillamook County Courthouse

 Staff Photo

Tillamook County Commissioners gave final approval to a grant program that will help low- and middle-income residents repair or replace their aging septic systems on June 14.

The board also approved the budget for Tillamook County 4-H and discussed the transfer of road maintenance responsibilities for several local access roads to the city of Bay City.

