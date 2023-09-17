Tillamook’s Board of County Commissioners proclaimed September to be Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in Tillamook County at their meeting on September 6.
The recognition came at the request of the Tillamook Family Counseling Center, which was represented at the meeting by Prevention Specialist Janeane Krongos and Executive Director Frank Hanna-Williams.
Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in Oregon according to Krongos, and the second leading cause among people aged five to 24 years. Krongos said that in addition to the national 988 suicide and crisis lifeline that can be reached by dialing 988, Tillamook County has a crisis line available 24 hours a day at (503) 842-8201.
Commissioners also approved a contract for just over $80,000 with Haley & Aldrich Inc., to perform geotechnical engineering services on various roads around Tillamook County.
According to Tillamook County Public Works Director Chris Laity, the money will go towards evaluating the slide risk to several roads around the county through the boring and observation of exploratory holes and aerial drone reconnaissance. Haley & Aldrich will also provide preliminary engineering evaluation of slope failures that have already occurred at Slab Creek Road and Cape Lookout Drive.
