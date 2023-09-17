Tillamook County Courthouse 2022
Staff Photo

Tillamook’s Board of County Commissioners proclaimed September to be Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in Tillamook County at their meeting on September 6.

The recognition came at the request of the Tillamook Family Counseling Center, which was represented at the meeting by Prevention Specialist Janeane Krongos and Executive Director Frank Hanna-Williams.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Which Tillamook County event(s) do you plan to attend this weekend?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Which Tillamook County event(s) do you plan to attend this weekend?

You voted: