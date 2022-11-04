On September 12, John Anothony Kochis, 65, pled guilty to violating commercial fishing laws with a culpable mental state on or about June 7. Kochis was ordered to pay a fine to the court of $440 and $1,098 of restitution to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife for a total of $1,538.
On September 12, Maya Elise Casillas, 20, pled guilty and was convicted of theft in the third degree, a class A violation, committed on or about January 26. Casillas was ordered to pay a $440 fine to the court.
On September 30, Mason W Dunlap, 28, pled no contest and was convicted on one count of harassment, a class B misdemeanor, committed on or about April 30. Dunlap was sentenced to 18 months of bench probation and ordered to pay $368 in attorney’s fees in addition to a $100 fine.
On September 30, Sarah J Copple Blum, 45, pled guilty on one count of harassment, a class B misdemeanor, committed on or about December 2, 2021. Copple Blum was sentenced to time served in jail and assessed a $100 fine.
On October 3, Jayson Daniel Kidder, 31, pled no contest and was convicted of strangulation, a class C felony committed on or about August 4. Kidder was sentenced to 14 months in prison and two years of probation upon release.
On October 10, Grace Kline, 47, pled no contest and was convicted of driving under the influence of intoxicants and recklessly endangering another person, both class A misdemeanors, committed on or about January 23. Kline was sentenced to two days in jail, two years on probation and her license was suspended for one year.
On October 10, Ronald Earl Martin, 65, pled no contest and was convicted of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about February 5. Martin was sentenced to six months in county jail and his license was revoked for life.
On October 10, Denise Renae Clark, 56, was convicted following a no contest plea to one count of harassment, a class B misdemeanor, committed on or about August 25. Clark was sentenced to 45 days in county jail.
On October 10, Benjamin Neil Miller, 51, pled no contest and was convicted on one count of criminal mischief in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about May 10. Miller was sentenced to one year of bench probation.
On October 11, Christina Marie Crabtree, 30, was convicted after pleading no contest to driving under the influence of intoxicants and recklessly endangering another person, both class A misdemeanors, committed on or about October 17, 2021. Crabtree was sentenced to 180 days in county jail and her license was suspended for 12 months.
On October 11, Nathan Leo Gregg, 43, pled guilty to one count of harassment, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about August 28, 2021. Gregg was sentenced to 10 days in jail and two years of supervised probation.
On October 12, Susanne Margaret Ferguson, 31, pled no contest and was convicted of forgery in the first degree, a class C felony, committed on or about November 20, 2021. Ferguson was sentenced to one year and a day in prison and two years of probation following release.
On October 12, Chelsea Ann Lawhead, 34, pled no contest and was convicted of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a class C felony, committed on or about July 31. Lawhead was on probation at the time of the crime. She was sentenced to a year a day in prison and two years of probation and her driver’s license was suspended for one year.
On October 14, Daniel Scott Woolfolk admitted to violating his probation when he failed to attend an evaluation and had contact with the victim in his case. Woolfolk’s probation was converted from bench probation to supervised probation and he will be required to meet all conditions going forward.
On October 14, Christopher James Scott, 36, was convicted of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a class C felony, committed on or about January 16. Scott was sentenced to 10 days in county jail and 18 months of supervised probation.
On October 24, Ruben Haeden Mata, 25, pled no contest and was convicted of theft in the third degree, a class A violation, committed on or about June 3. Mata was assessed a fine of $440.
On October 17, Dustin Leeroy Hager, 40, pled guilty to theft in the third degree, a class C misdemeanor, committed on or about February 10. Hager was ordered to pay a fine of $600 to the court and $500 in restitution to a victim.
