Tillamook County Courthouse.

On September 12, John Anothony Kochis, 65, pled guilty to violating commercial fishing laws with a culpable mental state on or about June 7. Kochis was ordered to pay a fine to the court of $440 and $1,098 of restitution to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife for a total of $1,538.

On September 12, Maya Elise Casillas, 20, pled guilty and was convicted of theft in the third degree, a class A violation, committed on or about January 26. Casillas was ordered to pay a $440 fine to the court.

