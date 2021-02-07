A local coalition of clean water advocates, local elected officials, hunters and anglers, small business leaders, veterans and other community members are thanking Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley Wednesday, Feb. 3, for introducing the River Democracy Act of 2021, which will designate rivers across the state as part of the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System.
The legislation is a direct result of a nomination process where Oregonians recommended their favorite rivers for permanent protection. Wyden’s office received over 15,000 nominations for thousands of miles of rivers from residents across the state, showing both the key role these rivers play in our communities and the strong local support for protecting them for the benefit of future generations.
Currently, only two percent (2,173 miles) of the state’s 110,000 miles of rivers are protected as wild and scenic. The River Democracy Act of 2021 is a testament to Oregonians’ commitment to conservation, healthy living and outdoor recreation. From meandering streams through quiet old-growth forests like Drift Creek, to short but incredibly scenic streams sheltered by Sitka spruce trees that see thousands of visitors each year like those in the Cape Perpetua Scenic Area, the proposed rivers on the Central Oregon Coast offer important scenic, recreational, fisheries, wildlife and ecological values.
Kate Crump, owner of Frigate Travel, and coastal resident, stated: “Senator Wyden has been a champion for Oregon rivers his entire career, helping to protect many of the places my family's fishing guide business relies upon. His historic move today will help salmon and steelhead in a warming climate and make Oregon The Wild and Scenic Capital of the World!”
The River Democracy Act of 2021 comes at a critical time during the COVID-19 pandemic as Oregonians have turned to public lands and rivers for their physical, emotional and mental health. The senators’ legislation is a recognition of the restorative value of nature, especially during an unprecedented health crisis. In addition, millions of Oregon residents rely on Oregon’s rivers and streams for clean drinking water waters for their families, farms and businesses. This includes tributaries to the Nestucca River, vital to salmon and other native fish production for the region. Protecting rivers as wild and scenic will ensure that these streams continue to provide excellent fish habitat and fisheries to sustain coastal communities.
Bob Rees, a professional fishing guide of 25 years on the Oregon coast, said, “I’ve spent my career navigating these unique rivers, helping Oregonians and visitors experience the thrill of catching a wild salmon or steelhead. I strongly support Senator Wyden’s leadership to expand Wild & Scenic River designations along the coast to protect and recover our pristine rivers and preserve access for future generations.”
The bill is also a recognition of the role that outdoor recreation, tourism and other businesses supported by rivers will play in getting local, rural economies back on their feet. Wild and scenic river designations will protect these waters, while allowing traditional activities like hunting and fishing to continue. Outdoor recreation in the state supports 172,200 jobs and generates $16.4 billion in consumer spending.
For example, the North Fork of the Siletz River boasts rapids that attract whitewater kayakers from near and far. Its watershed contains the Valley of the Giants, a BLM-designated outstanding natural area with ancient Douglas fir and western hemlock trees, many over 400 years old and over 200 feet tall. The North Fork is home to spring chinook salmon, cutthroat trout, Pacific lamprey and the only known native run of summer steelhead on the northern Oregon coast.
“Thank you Senator Wyden for your continued leadership to promote and preserve access to Oregon’s beautiful outdoor areas. Tourism and outdoor recreation are so important to the Oregon Coast and its businesses and your bill will help these critical economic sectors in our coastal communities,” said former state Senator Arnie Roblan, whose district included much of the coastal region.
Protecting rivers like the North Fork Siletz, Drift Creek, and the Siltcoos River on the Oregon Coast is a commitment to future generations that they will be able to paddle, hike, fish, boat, and see the same wild rivers current residents have been able to enjoy.
