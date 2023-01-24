Merkley 2023

Senator Jeff Merkley addresses constituents at the Tillamook High School Cafeteria.

 Staff Photo

Senator Jeff Merkley visited Tillamook for a town hall on January 14, 2023, fielding questions from a crowd of around 50 citizens who gathered in the Tillamook High School Cafeteria.

Merkley discussed a wide variety of topics and struck an optimistic tone about the possibility for bipartisan efforts in the coming legislative session.

