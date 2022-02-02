Oregon Senate Democrats release agenda for the 2022 Legislative Session
February 1, 2022
SALEM – This morning, members from the Oregon Senate Democrats’ Leadership Team unveiled the Senate Democratic Caucus Agenda for the 2022 Legislative Session.
“The pandemic continues to show us the important work we must do, watching out for those struggling around the state,” said Senate Majority Leader Rob Wagner (D-Lake Oswego). “Oregon Senate Democrats are committed to making sure every community in the state gets the support they need during these challenging times.”
The Oregon Senate Democrats’ Agenda for the 2022 session is focused on a few key areas:
Promoting access, equity and success for Oregon students in public education
Supporting healthy communities and caring for Oregonians
Strengthening workforce protections and advancing Oregon’s economy
Adapting to climate change and encouraging sustainability
Transforming justice and advocating for equal access to the courts
Senate Democrats will focus on making sure Oregon’s economy works for everyone, standing up for small business and connecting people with more job and skill training opportunities. To accomplish that, they will work diligently on meaningful education and workforce legislation to help Oregonians get ahead.
“Our educators, our schools, our students, and their families are struggling right now,” said Senator Michael Dembrow (D-Portland), Chair of the Senate Committee on Education. “We need to do everything we can to help our kids and our educators succeed. That means giving our teachers more time to focus on their students and it means addressing our educator shortages. This includes reducing unnecessary paperwork, recruiting and retaining more teachers and staff in key areas, and mending our broken substitute-teacher system. It also means giving kids summer enrichment programs that help them learn and grow. This is the time for action.”
Senate Democrats will help Oregonians access the supports they need to thrive – affordable health care, housing and childcare. The Oregon Senate Democrats are also committed to finding ways to honor and aid our frontline, essential workers.
“We need to continue developing the building blocks of economic stability for Oregon families, including access to affordable childcare,” said Senator Kate Lieber (D-Beaverton), Co-Chair of the Joint Ways and Means Subcommittee on Human Services. “Our decisions reflect our values, and this session our focus is on uplifting historically underserved communities and building an economy that works for all Oregonians.”
Democrats will be making strategic investments in the state budget to help communities across the state rise, with an emphasis on sustained funding for evidence-based, equity-focused initiatives.
CONTACT: Stephen Watson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.