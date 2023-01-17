Senator Ron Wyden visited Tillamook on January 8, for his second in-person townhall meeting since the Covid pandemic and addressed a wide range of concerns raised by residents.
Wyden touted infrastructure and inflation mitigation measures passed by the last congress and said that he shared the audience’s concerns about challenges facing seniors and will be redoubling his focus on those issues in this legislative session.
“In a way we’re sort of starting over in the post-pandemic period and if anything, it’s even more important to listen and get your input,” Wyden said at the beginning of the town hall.
It was the 1,029th town hall of Wyden’s career as senator, following a pledge he made to host at least one in each of Oregon’s 36 counties every year he was in office.
For over two years, the Covid-19 pandemic pushed Wyden’s town halls online, but the event in Tillamook marked Wyden’s second in-person town hall following an event in Seaside the previous day.
Around 30 members of the public came to the Port of Tillamook Bay Officers’ Mess Hall, and more than a dozen asked questions of the senator.
Wyden highlighted infrastructure investments that he and Senator Jeff Merkley and other members of the Oregon congressional delegation had secured for Tillamook County during the last congress.
These included grants to cities across the county through the American Recovery Plan Act to help with water system upgrades, $62 million to fund upgrades to the South Jetty at the entrance to Tillamook Bay and, most recently, $3 million in funding to the county to continue broadband development in underserved areas and $2 million to upgrade emergency radio services.
“You cannot have big-league quality of life with little-league infrastructure,” Wyden said, “you just can’t do it.”
He also said that he would have members of his staff hold a session to educate Tillamook residents on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill and the funding it makes available to the county.
When asked if he thought the infrastructure improvements passed by the last congress could be matched by the next, Wyden expressed optimism.
“There is nothing Republican or Democratic about bridges and roads and water systems and the like,” he said.
Wyden said that after the community is updated on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, he would ask for their feedback on what needs were unaddressed and move forward from there.
Many of the questioners came to the town hall to ask Wyden questions about challenges facing retirees in the community, especially high medical and prescription drug prices.
Wyden said that he was passionate about alleviating the burdens on retirees and their families.
“This is why I’m in public service is because I got started with seniors,” Wyden said. “There are fewer seniors today that are poor, but we still have a long, long way to go.”
He said he would work to make home healthcare more affordable for middle-class Americans and pointed to his success in getting free vaccines for seniors as an example of a recent success.
Wyden also said that the free vaccine initiative was a way that he and fellow legislators had tried to cushion the brunt of rising inflation on consumers.
He also mentioned the larger-than-normal social security cost of living increase and new tax credits for heat pumps and other efficient appliances as inflation combatting measures.
When looking forward to the next congress and ways to move forward further in relieving economic stress on seniors and other average Americans, Wyden focused in on billionaires.
“One of the things I’m gonna try to do this congress is make the billionaires pay their fair share of taxes,” Wyden said.
He said that Democrats are “in favor of success,” but that America was at its best when “giving everybody a chance, and that means everybody’s gotta pay their fair share.”
Wyden said that his Rivers Democracy Act is another priority for this legislative session. The act is progressing after his office has received widespread public feedback on which Oregon waterways should be protected.
He mentioned data brokers, food monopolies and pharmacy benefits managers as subjects of interest and potential legislation in the new congress.
Wyden also said that he has been pushing Attorney General Merrick Garland to prosecute Trump officials for failing to respond to congressional subpoenas.
“I and others have urged him to accept one principle, focus on one principle above all else,” Wyden said, “nobody is above the law.”
