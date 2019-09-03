Mark Kloppel, who had stolen a semi truck in Coburg, Oregon and was spotted in Tillamook County on Aug. 22, was arrested and booked in Clatsop County on Tuesday, Aug. 27. Kloppel was charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and is pending trial.
Kloppel was arrested in Clatsop County on a new charge of unlawful use of a motor vehicle related to a recreational vehicle out of Eugene, confirmed Lisa Griggs, senior administrative supervisor at Clatsop County Sheriff's Office.
